D'Angelo Russell Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post After Lakers-Raptors Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Toronto Raptors by a score of 131-125 in Canada.
The Lakers improved to 4-2 in their first six games snapped a two-game losing streak.
D'Angelo Russell finished with 19 points, three rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/13 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Russell made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 38,000 likes in two hours.
In the photo, his son could be seen playing with him on the TV at the game in the background.
Russell captioned his post: "🥹"
Russell is now averaging 12.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 40.3% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in his first six games of the new season.
He is in his second stint with the Lakers and helped the franchise reach the 2023 Western Conference finals.
The Lakers will continue their road trip on Monday evening when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
They will then play the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee (on Wednesday) before returning home next Friday to host the Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles.
Russell was the second pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Ohio State by the Lakers.
In addition to Los Angeles, he has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
He is in his tenth NBA season (and made the All-Star Game in 2019).