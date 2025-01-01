D'Angelo Russell Makes Honest Statement After Nets-Lakers Trade
Earlier this week, D'Angelo Russell was traded (via the Los Angeles Lakers) to the Brooklyn Nets.
He had been averaging 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Before the Nets play the Toronto Raptors (on Wednesday) Russell met with the media for the first time following the trade.
Russell (via YES Network): "It's a good feeling honestly to go back somewhere you're comfortable. Somewhere, you kind of know the ins and outs a little bit. See some familiar faces. Kind of makes the process a little easier to adjust to. I'm just grateful for that."
Russell played two seasons for the Nets (2017-19).
During the 2019 season, he led the franchise to the NBA playoffs as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference (and made the All-Star Game).
The 28-year-old finished that year with averages of 21.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range.
In addition to Brooklyn and Los Angeles, Russell has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors over ten seasons in the league.
The former Ohio State star was the second pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis available to make Nets season debut Wednesday."
The Nets enter the day as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-20 record in 32 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 3-7 over their last ten).