D'Angelo Russell Makes Honest Statement Before Nets-Lakers Game
On Friday night, D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets will play the Lakers in Los Angeles.
Russell will be making his return to Los Angeles for the first time since getting traded last month.
Before the game, the former Ohio State star met with the media (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin).
Reporter: "How would you kind of sum up your second stint with the Lakers now that's in the rear-view?"
Russell: "Just a blur. I think coming, I was locked into what I had to achieve personally to be there. To not be there now, obviously it is something that you try to get over and just try to move past. That is a place that I've been there twice. There's a home for me there. For myself, I feel like, as part of my career, that something you can't really take back. I appreciate it. I'm just look forward to moving on."
Russell is now in his second stint with Brooklyn.
He is averaging 12.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 33 games for the Nets and Lakers.
After missing the team's 126-67 loss to the LA Clippers, Russell will be back in action against the Lakers.
Via Underdog NBA: "D'Angelo Russell (shin, hamstring) not on injury report for Friday."
Russell has also spent time with the Golden State Warriors and Minneosta Timberwolves over ten seasons in the league.
During the 2019 season, he made the All-Star Game with the Nets.