D'Angelo Russell's Injury Status For Nets-Trail Blazers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Oregon to play the Portland Trail Blazers.
For the game, the Nets could get one of their best players back in action, as D'Angelo Russell is listed as questionable on the injury report.
The 2019 NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous four games.
Via Underdog NBA: "D'Angelo Russell (shin) questionable for Tuesday."
Russell is averaging 12.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in 32 games for the Nets (and Los Angeles Lakers).
The Nets are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-26 record in 39 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak (and have gone 2-8 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Nets lost to the Utah Jazz (in overtime) by a score of 112-111.
Following the Trail Blazers, the Nets will visit James Harden and the LA Clippers on Wednesday night in California.
On the road, they have gone 8-14 in the 22 games they have played away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-25 record in 38 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak).
Following the Nets, the Trail Blazers will play their next game on Thursday when they host the Clippers in Portland.