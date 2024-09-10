D'Angelo Russell Reacts To Desmond Bane Personal News
Desmond Bane has become one of the best players in the league since being selected with the 30th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of TCU.
The Memphis Grizzlies star is coming off a season where he only appeared in 42 games.
However, he still averaged 23.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range.
On Tuesday, Bane revealed that he recently got married.
Bane captioned his Instagram post: "Forever 🔒♾️❤️🔥"
Many people reacted to Bane's post in the comments.
One person who left a comment was Los Angeles Lakers star D'Angelo Russell.
Russell wrote: "🙌"
In addition to Russell, NBA players Danny Green, Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Haliburton and Justise Winslow liked the post.
Bane and Russell have already faced off 21 times over their NBA careers.
While Bane has an 11-10 record, Russell and the Lakers defeated the Grizzlies in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.
Bane has spent all four seasons of his NBA career in Memphis.
The 26-year-old has career averages of 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 244 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 23 NBA playoff games (18 starts).
As for Russell, he is coming off an extremely productive year for the Lakers.
The 2019 NBA All-Star averaged 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.