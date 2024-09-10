Lakers Star D'Angelo Russell Reacts To Karl-Anthony Towns Video
Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the most skilled players of all time.
Despite being the size of a center, the Minnesota Timberwolves star has the ability to shoot like a guard.
Recently, Swish Cultures posted a clip of Towns from a recent workout that got a lot of views on Instagram.
Via Swish Cultures: "Karl-Anthony Towns working on counters and gives knowledge to Jabari Walker on using your eyes to make the help defender stay with trainer @dashletics 🔥 #nbafitness"
One person who left a comment on the clip was Los Angeles Lakers star D'Angelo Russell.
Russell wrote: "Not normal!!"
Russell and Towns were teammates for part of four seasons on the Timberwolves.
While they only appeared in 109 regular season games together, the duo went an impressive 62-47.
They also led the Timberwolves to the NBA playoffs during the 2021 season, which ended a three-year drought for the franchise.
Russell was traded to the Lakers during the middle of the 2022-23 season.
He helped the Lakers reach the Western Conference finals that season.
This past year, the former Ohio State star averaged 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.
Via The NBA on March 9: "What a night for D'Angelo Russell 👏
✔️ Game-winner
✔️ Most points as a Laker (44 PTS)
✔️ Tied career-high in 3PM (9 3PM)"
On the other hand, Towns helped lead the Timberwolves to the Western Confernece for the first time since the 2004 season.
He averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.