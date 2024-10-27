D'Angelo Russell Reacts To LeBron James' Viral Instagram Post After Kings-Lakers Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Sacramento Kings in California.
They won by a score of 131-127 to improve to 3-0 on the new season.
LeBron James was incredible with 32 points, 14 rebounds, ten assists and one block while shooting 12/22 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
After the game, James made a post to Instagram that had over 320,000 likes in five hours.
James captioned his post: "Somethin’ you’ve never before! 👑"
One person who left a comment was his Lakers teammate D'Angelo Russell.
Russell wrote: "🐐"
Russell finished the victory with 16 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 6/11 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
"LeBron: 32 pts, 14 reb, 10 ast
AD: 31 pts, 9 reb, 2 ast, 3 stl, 2 blk
Rui: 18 pts, 9 reb, 3 ast
AR: 16 pts, 7 reb, 6 ast
DLo: 16 pts, 4 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl
DK: 10 pts, 1 ast"
Following the Kings, the Lakers will now head on the road to face off against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Monday evening in Arizona.
James is averaging 23.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest 51.0% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in his first three games of the new season.
The four-time NBA Champion is in his 22nd year (and seventh playing for the Lakers).