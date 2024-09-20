D'Angelo Russell Reacts To Viral Kyrie Irving Video
Kyrie Irving has been a fan-favorite since he joined the NBA as the first pick in the 2011 draft out of Duke.
Recently, Irving took a trip to China, and there was a video of him signing autographs for fans that got a lot of views on social media.
Via Sole Retriever: "Fans were literally chucking sneakers, jerseys, basketballs, and posters at Kai…absolutely elite aura 😂"
One person to react to the clip was Los Angeles Lakers star D'Angelo Russell.
Russell wrote: "This so 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
A lot of fans also reacted to the video of Irving.
Via @JoseLAL23: "Look at Kyrie man.. so inspirational"
Via Mari Copeny: "His energy is unmatched"
Via @shvundxy: "kai really is who he says he is 💕"
Via @BuzzedEdwin: "Still signing them Cleveland jerseys.
you will always have a home in the Land"
Via @majyrane: "Well deserved. Man is our Allen Iverson"
Via @TheeCoachO: "My favorite PG since Nash!"
Irving finished his first full season with the Mavs averaging 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Mavs also reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.
On the other hand, Russell is coming off a year where he averaged 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Lakers lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs.