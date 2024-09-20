Fastbreak

D'Angelo Russell Reacts To Viral Kyrie Irving Video

Los Angeles Lakers star D'Angelo Russell reacted to an incredible clip of Kyrie Irving.

Ben Stinar

Feb 9, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) reacts during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) reacts during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kyrie Irving has been a fan-favorite since he joined the NBA as the first pick in the 2011 draft out of Duke.

Recently, Irving took a trip to China, and there was a video of him signing autographs for fans that got a lot of views on social media.

Via Sole Retriever: "Fans were literally chucking sneakers, jerseys, basketballs, and posters at Kai…absolutely elite aura 😂"

One person to react to the clip was Los Angeles Lakers star D'Angelo Russell.

Russell wrote: "This so 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

A lot of fans also reacted to the video of Irving.

Via @JoseLAL23: "Look at Kyrie man.. so inspirational"

Via Mari Copeny: "His energy is unmatched"

Via @shvundxy: "kai really is who he says he is 💕"

Via @BuzzedEdwin: "Still signing them Cleveland jerseys.

you will always have a home in the Land"

Via @majyrane: "Well deserved. Man is our Allen Iverson"

Via @TheeCoachO: "My favorite PG since Nash!"

Irving finished his first full season with the Mavs averaging 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.

The Mavs also reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.

Mar 17, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) moves the ball as center Dwight Powell (7). provides coverage against Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Russell is coming off a year where he averaged 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.

The Lakers lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

