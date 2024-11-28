D'Angelo Russell Reveals Powerful Advice He Got From Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant
D'Angelo Russell is currently in his second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 2018 NBA All-Star initially spent the first two years of his career with the franchise.
During his rookie year, he got to play with NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
Recently, Russell revealed advice that Bryant gave to him when they were teammates.
Russell (via The Backyard Podcast): "I remember Kobe saying like the passion that you have for basketball, put that passion into something else that you really love too. It's the same thing. He said that to me before."
While the Lakers weren't a good team, everywhere they went for the entire season (2016) was a celebration of Bryant.
Russell, who was only 19 at the time, got to be part of Bryant's farewell tour.
The Hall of Fame shooting guard spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers.
As for Russell, the former Ohio State star was traded back to the Lakers (via the Minnesota Timberwolves) during the 2022-23 season.
He helped the team reach the 2023 Western Conference finals.
In addition to the Timberwolves and Lakers, he has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors over 10 seasons in the NBA.
His career averages are 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 588 games.
The Lakers are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 10-7 record in their first 17 games.