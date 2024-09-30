Fastbreak

D'Angelo Russell Sends Out Viral Post About Karl-Anthony Towns

D'Angelo Russell sent out a post about his former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate.

Ben Stinar

Dec 23, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) hugs guard D'Angelo Russell (0) following the game against the Detroit Pistons at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) hugs guard D'Angelo Russell (0) following the game against the Detroit Pistons at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images / Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns were teammates for part of four seasons on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Russell was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers during the middle of the 2022-23 season, but he was able to leave a lasting impact on the franchise and helped them return to the NBA playoffs.

D'Angelo Russell Karl-Anthony Towns
Nov 29, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) talks to center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-Imagn Images / David Berding-Imagn Images

Towns had spent his entire nine-year career with the Timberwolves, but The Athletic reported (on Friday) that he has now been traded to the New York Knicks.

Via Shams Charania on Friday: "Knicks have acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick via Detroit, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski."

Many people have reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post was Russell.

His post had over 800 likes and 30,000 impressions in less than one hour.

Russell wrote: "KAT gonna be an All-Star #CarryOn"

Playing in New York with a totally new roster will be a significant adjustment for Towns.

That said, he is coming off an All-Star season (his fourth) where he averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.

NBA
Dec 21, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) talk during a free throw in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Towns and Russell were a fantastic duo when they were able to be on the floor together.

They went 62-47 over 109 games (h/t StatMuse).

D'Angelo Russell
Apr 20, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) drives to the basket during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images / Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images

Russell is coming off a strong year where he averaged 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 76 games for the Lakers.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.