D'Angelo Russell Sends Out Viral Post About Karl-Anthony Towns
D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns were teammates for part of four seasons on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Russell was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers during the middle of the 2022-23 season, but he was able to leave a lasting impact on the franchise and helped them return to the NBA playoffs.
Towns had spent his entire nine-year career with the Timberwolves, but The Athletic reported (on Friday) that he has now been traded to the New York Knicks.
Via Shams Charania on Friday: "Knicks have acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick via Detroit, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski."
Many people have reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post was Russell.
His post had over 800 likes and 30,000 impressions in less than one hour.
Russell wrote: "KAT gonna be an All-Star #CarryOn"
Playing in New York with a totally new roster will be a significant adjustment for Towns.
That said, he is coming off an All-Star season (his fourth) where he averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Towns and Russell were a fantastic duo when they were able to be on the floor together.
They went 62-47 over 109 games (h/t StatMuse).
Russell is coming off a strong year where he averaged 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 76 games for the Lakers.