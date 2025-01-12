D'Angelo Russell's Official Injury Status For Nets-Jazz Game
On Sunday night, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Salt Lake City to play the Utah Jazz.
For the game, they will remain without one of their best players, as D'Angelo Russell has been ruled out.
The 2019 NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous three games, so this will be his fourth straight out of action.
Via Underdog NBA: "D'Angelo Russell (shin) ruled out for Sunday."
Russell was traded to the Nets earlier this season (via the Los Angeles Lakers).
He is averaging 12.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in 32 games.
The Nets have had a tough start to the season with a 13-25 record in 38 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and are 2-8 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Nets lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 124-105 (in Colorado).
Following Utah, they will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they visit Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
On the road, the Nets have gone 8-13 in the 21 games they have played away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Russell previously spent two seasons with the franchise (2017-19).
As for the Jazz, they are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 9-28 record in 37 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and 2-8 over their last ten).