D'Angelo Russell Was Right About Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns
On Thursday, the NBA announced the starters for the 2025 All-Star Game in San Francisco.
Karl-Anthony Towns, who is in his first season playing for the New York Knicks, was named as a starter.
He is averaging 25.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 54.4% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range in 40 games.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "2025 East NBA All-Star starters:
Jalen Brunson
Donovan Mitchell
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Karl-Anthony Towns"
Before the season began, Brooklyn Nets star D'Angelo Russell predicted that Towns would make the All-Star Game.
His post had over 11,000 likes and 750,000 impressions.
Russell wrote on September 30: "KAT gonna be an All-Star #CarryOn"
Towns had spent the previous nine years with the Minnesota Timberwolves before getting traded to the Knicks.
He is now a five-time NBA All-Star.
Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are the first Knicks duo to start the NBA All-Star Game since Walt Frazier and Earl Monroe in 1975"
In addition to his strong play, the Knicks have been among the best teams in the NBA.
They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-16 record in 45 games.
Via Alan Hahn of MSG Networks: "Jalen Brunson keeps making Knicks history. First PG to be named an All-Star starter since Clyde.
Karl-Anthony Towns the first center to be named an all-star starter since Amar'e Stoudemire.
Cap and KAT the first set of Knicks to be named All-Star starters since Clyde and Pearl."