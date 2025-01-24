D'Angelo Russell Was Right About Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns

Jalen Brunson keeps making Knicks history. First PG to be named an All-Star starter since Clyde.



Karl-Anthony Towns the first center to be named an all-star starter since Amar'e Stoudemire.



Cap and KAT the first set of Knicks to be named All-Star starters since Clyde and Pearl. pic.twitter.com/vxhBwv3uOS