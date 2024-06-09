Dallas Mavericks And Boston Celtics Game 2 Injury Reports
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics will play Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Massachusetts.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Mavs have listed All-Star forward Luka Doncic as questionable.
He had initially been listed as probable.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "Luka Doncic is now listed as questionable for Game 2. He has a thoracic contusion in addition to the right knee sprain and left ankle soreness he has been playing through."
Meanwhile, the Celtics have no one on their injury report, so they are fully healthy for Game 2.
Via The Boston Celtics on Saturday: "#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Dallas:
No injuries to report"
The Celtics have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 (also at home) by a score of 107-89.
Jaylen Brown led the way for Boston with 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 7/12 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
On the other hand, the Mavs were led by Luka Doncic, who finished with 30 points, ten rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs only had nine assists as a team, which was a huge disappointment.
Game 3 of the series will be on Wednesday evening when the teams head to Dallas, Texas.