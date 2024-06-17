Dallas Mavericks And Boston Celtics Game 5 Injury Reports
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks in Massachusetts for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
Luka Doncic is listed as probable, so he should be available and in the starting lineup.
Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis is listed as questionable.
The Celtics have a 3-1 lead, so they can win the 2024 NBA Championship with a victory on Monday.
If the Mavs stay alive, they would force a Game 6, which would be in Dallas on Thursday evening.
Most recently, the Mavs won Game 4 by a score of 122-84.
Luka Doncic led the way with 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and three assists while shooting 12/26 from the field and 0/8 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs are in the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.
That year, they beat LeBron James and the Miami Heat to win the title.
Through the first three rounds of the NBA playoffs, the Mavs have defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.
As for the Celtics, they most recently made the NBA Finals in 2010 when they lost to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.
They have defeated the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds.
The franchise last won a title in 2008 with Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett.