Dallas Mavericks And Boston Celtics Injury Reports For Game 1 Of NBA Finals
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics will play Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Massachusetts.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Mavs have listed Luka Doncic as probable, while Olivier-Maxence Prosper is questionable.
As for the Celtics, they have no one on their injury report, so Kristaps Porzingis will make his return to action after missing each of the previous ten games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first three rounds of the NBA playoffs.
This was the second time in the previous three seasons that the Mavs have made the Western Conference finals, but they have been unable to win a title since the 2011 season when Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster.
Meanwhile, the Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds of the playoffs.
The franchise has been to the Eastern Conference finals six times in the previous eight seasons, but they have been unable to win a title since 2008 when Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were still on the roster.
Game 2 of the series will be on Sunday evening (also in Boston).
The teams will then go to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.