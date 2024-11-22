Dallas Mavericks And Denver Nuggets Injury Reports
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks will face off in Colorado.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Mavs have ruled out Luka Doncic, Kessler Edwards, Dante Exum, Jazian Gortman and Brandon Williams.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets will be without Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes, Spencer Jones and Jalen Pickett.
Nikola Jokic is questionable (he has missed three straight games due to personal reasons).
The Mavs enter the matchup as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with an 8-7 record in 15 games.
After a rough patch, they are now in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Mavs beat the New Orleans Pelicans (at home) by a score of 132-91.
Doncic (who is out for Friday's game) led the team with 26 points.
Following Denver, they will head to Miami for a showdown with the Heat on Sunday evening.
On the other hand, the Nuggets come into play with an 8-5 record in 13 games.
They most recently beat the Grizzlies (in Memphis) by a score of 122-110.
Jamal Murray led the team with 27 points, four rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 10/20 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range.
Following Dallas, the Nuggets will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday evening in Califronia.
Last season, the Nuggets lost in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Mavs reached the NBA Finals.