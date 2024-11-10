Dallas Mavericks And Denver Nuggets Injury Reports
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets will face off in Colorado.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Mavs will be without Dante Exum and Jazian Gortman.
Luka Doncic is questionable, while Maxi Kleber, Dereck Lively II and P.J. Washington are doubtful.
As for the Nuggets, they will be without Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II and Jalen Pickett.
The Mavs are 5-4 in their first nine games after most recently losing to the Phoenix Suns by a score 114-113.
Despite the loss, Doncic led the team with 30 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 11/25 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Following their showdown with the Nuggets, the Mavs will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they visit Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
As for the Nuggets, they are 6-3 in their first nine games.
They are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak after defeating the Miami Heat by a score of 135-122.
Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic led the way with 30 points, 11 rebounds, 14 assists and two steals while shooting 11/13 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Following Dallas, the Nuggets will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans in New Orleans.