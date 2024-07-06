Dallas Mavericks And Detroit Pistons Complete Trade
Tim Hardaway Jr. is coming off his 11th season in the NBA.
The former Michigan star finished the year with averages of 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
On Saturday, the Mavs announced that they have officially traded him to the Detroit Pistons.
Via Mavs PR: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have acquired guard Quentin Grimes from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and three future second-round picks."
The Mavs got off of a significant salary, as Hardaway Jr. will make $16.1 million for the 2024-25 season.
Therefore, they were able to use the further flexibility to land Klay Thompson (ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported).
The addition of Grimes is also noteworthy, as he finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 37.2% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 51 games for the Pistons (and New York Knicks).
He just turned 24, so he could be a player that the Mavs develop.
The Pistons were able to land a talented scorer in Hardaway Jr. to improve the roster (and future picks).
They finished last season as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record.
The Mavs finished the 2023-24 season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.