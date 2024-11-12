Dallas Mavericks And Golden State Warriors Injury Reports
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Mavs have ruled out Dante Exum and Jazian Gortman.
Luka Doncic is probable, while Derek Lively II is questionable and P.J. Washington is doubtful.
Meanwhile, the Warriors have listed Andrew Wiggins as questionable.
The Mavs are 5-5 in their first ten games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak after falling to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 122-120.
Despite the loss, Kyrie Irving led the team with 43 points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.
Following the Warriors, the Mavs will visit the Utah Jazz on Thursday.
Via The NBA: "A True Warrior.
After 11 iconic seasons in the Bay... Klay Thompson returns tonight for the first time with the Mavericks!
🏆 10 PM ET • TNT • #EmiratesNBACup"
As for the Warriors, they are 8-2 in their first ten games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 127-116.
Following the Mavs, the Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported more details on Wiggins.
Via Slater on Monday: "Andrew Wiggins questionable for the Warriors tomorrow night vs Mavericks. Lower back strain. Missed two games earlier in season with similar issue. Otherwise clean injury report for Warriors."