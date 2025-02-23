Dallas Mavericks And Golden State Warriors Injury Reports
On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors will face off at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Mavs have ruled out Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and Caleb Martin. .
P.J. Washington is questionable, while Dwight Powell is doubtful.
Meanwhile, the Warriors will be without Jonathan Kuminga.
The Mavs come into play as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-26 record in 57 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have gone 6-4 over their last ten).
Following the Warriors, the Mavs will play their next game on Tuesday when they visit Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.
On the road, they are 13-15 in 28 games.
Via The NBA: "Separated by 1.5 games... Kyrie Irving and the #8 Mavs visit Steph Curry and the #9 Warriors at 3:30pm/et on ABC!"
As for the Warriors, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 29-27 record in 56 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Following the Mavs, the Warriors will play their next game on Tuesday when they host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.
At home, they are 15-13 in 28 games.
Earlier this month, the Mavs beat the Warriors (in Dallas) by a score of 111-107.
Kyrie Irivng led the way with 42 points and seven rebounds.