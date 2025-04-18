Dallas Mavericks And Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports
On Friday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Dallas Mavericks for the play-in tournament.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
The Mavs have ruled out Kyrie Irving and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.
Anthony Davis and Brandon Williams are both listed as probable.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will be without Brandon Clarke and Jaylen Wells.
Ja Morant is listed as questionable.
The winner of Friday's game will advance to the NBA playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder will be on Sunday.
Via NBA Communications: "The No. 1 @okcthunder meets the West’s No. 8 seed (Grizzlies or Mavericks) in the First Round of the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google.
The Thunder set an NBA single-season record for scoring differential (12.9 points per game), tied for the sixth-highest winning percentage of all time (68-14, .829) and led the league in defensive rating.
Game 1 is Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. Complete series schedule"
The Mavs finished the regular season as the 10th seed with a 39-43 record.
They are coming off a year where they reached the NBA Finals.
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis' last game vs. Grizzlies:
40 PTS
16 REB
2 AST
2 STL
1 BLK
68.2% FG
His second-highest scoring performance of the season."
As for the Grizzlies, they were the eighth seed with a 48-34 record during the regular season.
They are coming off a year where they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.