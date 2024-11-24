Dallas Mavericks And Miami Heat Injury Reports
On Sunday evening, the Miami Heat will host the Dallas Mavericks in Florida.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Mavs have ruled out Luka Doncic, Dante Exum and Brandon Williams.
Daniel Gafford is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Heat will be without Terry Rozier, Josh Christopher and Dru Smith.
Jimmy Butler, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic are all available.
The Mavs come into the matchup with a 9-7 record in their first 16 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Mavs beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 123-120.
Naji Marshall led the team with 26 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal while shooting 11/15 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Following the Heat, they will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
As for the Heat, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 6-7 record in their first 13 games.
They are coming off a 106-89 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro combined for 48 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.
Following their showdown with Dallas, the Heat will play their next game on Tuesday when they travel to Milwaukee for a matchup with Damain Lillard and the Bucks.