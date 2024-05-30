Fastbreak

Dallas Mavericks And Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5 Injury Reports

The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury reports for Game 5.

Ben Stinar

May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and guard Mike Conley (10) speak during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and guard Mike Conley (10) speak during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will play Game 5 of the Western Conference finals at the Target Center.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Mavs have listed Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively II as questionable, while Olivier-Maxence Prosper has been ruled out.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have listed starting point guard Mike Conley as questionable.

NBA Injury Report
NBA Injury Report / Mavs-Timberwolves

The Mavs have a 3-1 lead in the series, so they can advance to the 2024 NBA Finals with a victory.

If the Timberwolves stay alive, Game 6 would be back in Dallas on Saturday evening.

Most recently, the Timberwolves won Game 4 (on the road) by a score of 105-100.

All-Star guard Anthony Edwards led the way with 29 points, ten rebounds and nine assists while shooting 11/25 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) speaks to Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the fourth quarter during game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) speaks to Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the fourth quarter during game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Whoever wins the series will face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the Finals.

The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.

Game 1 of the series will be on June 6 in Boston, so the Celtics will be more rested than either the Timberwolves or the Mavs.

May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) speaks to Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the fourth quarter of game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) speaks to Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the fourth quarter of game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Mavs are the fifth seed and beat the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds.

As for the Timberwolves, they are the third seed and defeated the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.