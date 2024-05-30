Dallas Mavericks And Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5 Injury Reports
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will play Game 5 of the Western Conference finals at the Target Center.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Mavs have listed Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively II as questionable, while Olivier-Maxence Prosper has been ruled out.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have listed starting point guard Mike Conley as questionable.
The Mavs have a 3-1 lead in the series, so they can advance to the 2024 NBA Finals with a victory.
If the Timberwolves stay alive, Game 6 would be back in Dallas on Saturday evening.
Most recently, the Timberwolves won Game 4 (on the road) by a score of 105-100.
All-Star guard Anthony Edwards led the way with 29 points, ten rebounds and nine assists while shooting 11/25 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Whoever wins the series will face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the Finals.
The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.
Game 1 of the series will be on June 6 in Boston, so the Celtics will be more rested than either the Timberwolves or the Mavs.
The Mavs are the fifth seed and beat the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds.
As for the Timberwolves, they are the third seed and defeated the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds.