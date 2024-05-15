UPDATE: Dallas Mavericks And Oklahoma City Thunder Game 5 Injury Reports
UPDATE: Luka Doncic is available.
On Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Mavs have ruled out Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Maxi Kleber, while All-Star forward Luka Doncic is listed as probable.
Meanwhile, the Thunder have no one on their injury report for the game, so they are fully healthy.
The series is tied up at 2-2 after the Thunder won Game 4 by a score of 100-96.
All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 34 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 14/27 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in five games).
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed and they defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round (in four games).
Game 6 of the series will be on Saturday evening in Dallas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Nuggets lead the Timberwolves 3-2 with Game 6 on Thursday evening at the Target Center.
The Thunder are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
Meanwhile, the Mavs reached the 2022 Western Conference Finals, but missed the playoffs last year.