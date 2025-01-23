Dallas Mavericks And Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Reports
On Thursday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Dallas Mavericks in Oklahoma
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Mavs have ruled out Luka Doncic, Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy, Dereck Lively, Naji Marshall, Dwight Powell and Klay Thompson.
Meanwhile, the Thunder will be without Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Isaiah Joe, Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic.
The Mavs and Thunder most recently faced off on January 17 (in Dallas).
Dallas won by a score of 106-98.
Kyrie Irving led the way with 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 9/19 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via @MavsMuse on January 17: "The Oklahoma City Thunder have lost 7 game this entire season.
2 of those 7 losses are to the Dallas Mavericks.
Both are without Luka Doncic."
The Mavs are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-21 record in 44 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Following the Thunder, the Mavs will play their next game on Saturday when they return home to host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
As for OKC, they are the first seed with a 36-7 record in 43 games.
They have won two straight games (and eight of their last ten).
Following the Mavs, the Thunder will play their next game on Sunday night when they visit Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.