Dallas Mavericks And Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Reports
On Tuesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Dallas Mavericks in Oklahoma.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Mavs have ruled out Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy, Maxi Kleber and Brandon Williams.
Naji Marshall and P.J. Washington are both questionable.
Meanwhile, the Thunder will be without Ousmane Dieng, Adam Flagler, Chet Holmgren, Dillon Jones, Nikola Topic and Jaylin Williams.
Branden Carlson is listed as probable.
The Mavs enter play as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 16-8 record in 24 games.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten games (and are also in the middle of a seven-game winning streak).
Most recently, the Mavs beat the Toronto Raptors (on the road) by a score of 125-118.
Via The NBA: "Top 5 scorers collide with a ticket to Vegas on the line! 🏆
Luka (28.7 PPG) and the streaking No. 4 Mavs seek their 8th straight W as they clash with SGA (29.8 PPG) and the No. 1 Thunder in the #EmiratesNBACup Quarterfinals!"
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the west with an 18-5 record in 23 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak).
Most recently, the Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans (on the road) by a score of 119-109.
Last season, the Mavs beat the Thunder in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.