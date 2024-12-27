Fastbreak

Dallas Mavericks And Phoenix Suns Injury Reports

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns have announced their injury reports.

Ben Stinar

Oct 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first half of the home opener at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first half of the home opener at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks in Arizona.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).

The Mavs have ruled out Luka Doncic and Dante Exum.

Dereck Lively II is questionable.

On the other side, the suns have ruled out Grayson Allen, Bol Bol, Devin Booker, Collin Gillespie and TyTy Washington JR.

NBA Injury Report
December 27

The Suns beat the Mavs by a score of 114-113 (in Dallas) on November 8.

Kevin Durant led the way with 26 points, five rebounds and four assists.

