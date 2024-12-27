Dallas Mavericks And Phoenix Suns Injury Reports
The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns have announced their injury reports.
On Friday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks in Arizona.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Mavs have ruled out Luka Doncic and Dante Exum.
Dereck Lively II is questionable.
On the other side, the suns have ruled out Grayson Allen, Bol Bol, Devin Booker, Collin Gillespie and TyTy Washington JR.
The Suns beat the Mavs by a score of 114-113 (in Dallas) on November 8.
Kevin Durant led the way with 26 points, five rebounds and four assists.
