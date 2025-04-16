Dallas Mavericks And Sacramento Kings Injury Reports
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings will face off in California.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Mavs have ruled out Kyrie Irving and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.
Anthony Davis is probable, while Brandon Williams is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Kings will be without Jake LaRavia and Malik Monk.
The Mavs are the 10th seed with a 39-43 record.
They are coming off a year where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.
On the road, the Mavs have gone 17-25 in 42 games away from Dallas.
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis' career results vs. Domantas Sabonis:
Win
Win
Win
Win
Loss
Loss
Loss
Loss
Loss
Loss
Loss
Loss
Loss
Loss
Started 0-10; won last 4 matchups."
On the other side, the Kings are the ninth seed with a 40-42 record.
They are 20-21 in 41 games on their home floor in Sacramento.
Via Frankie Cartoscelli of Sactown Sports 1140 : "The Sacramento Kings are 21-8 (.724) when shooting 38% or better 3PT range this season.
They shot 38% from deep against Dallas over three games (3-0).
The Mavs are 17th in 3PT defense, allowing opponents to shoot 36.5% this season."
Whoever wins the game will head to Memphis for a showdown with the Grizzlies on Friday.
The winner of that game will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs (as the eighth seed).