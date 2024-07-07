Fastbreak

Dallas Mavericks Announce First 6-Team Trade In NBA History

The Dallas Mavericks have officially acquired Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors.

Ben Stinar

Mar 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry (30) and Klay Thompson (11) stand on the court during the third quarter against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry (30) and Klay Thompson (11) stand on the court during the third quarter against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Klay Thompson is headed to the Dallas Mavericks (via sign-and-trade).

The future Hall of Famer had spent his entire 13-year career with the Golden State Warriors.

On Saturday evening, the Mavs officially announced the signing and also revealed that it's part of the first six-team trade in NBA history.

Via Mavs PR: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have acquired 5-time All-Star Klay Thompson and a future 2nd-round pick as part of a six-team sign-and-trade deal in exchange for Josh Green and a future 2nd-round pick.

It marks the first six-team trade in NBA history."

Thompson is no longer the All-Star he once was, but he still finished last year with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.

He will likely be an excellent addition to a Mavs offense that already features future Hall of Famers Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

As part of the sign-and-trade, the Warriors will get back reliable veterans Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield.

The addition of Hield will draw a lot of comparison to Thompson because he is among the best shooters in the league.

Via ClutchPoints: "The most made threes in the last 5 seasons 🔥

1,322 — Buddy Hield 1,264 — Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors have a new Splash duo 💦"

Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.

He helped the Warriors win four NBA Championships and has made five All-Star Games.

Klay Thompso
Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrate after beating the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.