Dallas Mavericks Announce First 6-Team Trade In NBA History
Last week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Klay Thompson is headed to the Dallas Mavericks (via sign-and-trade).
The future Hall of Famer had spent his entire 13-year career with the Golden State Warriors.
On Saturday evening, the Mavs officially announced the signing and also revealed that it's part of the first six-team trade in NBA history.
Via Mavs PR: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have acquired 5-time All-Star Klay Thompson and a future 2nd-round pick as part of a six-team sign-and-trade deal in exchange for Josh Green and a future 2nd-round pick.
It marks the first six-team trade in NBA history."
Thompson is no longer the All-Star he once was, but he still finished last year with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
He will likely be an excellent addition to a Mavs offense that already features future Hall of Famers Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
As part of the sign-and-trade, the Warriors will get back reliable veterans Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield.
The addition of Hield will draw a lot of comparison to Thompson because he is among the best shooters in the league.
Via ClutchPoints: "The most made threes in the last 5 seasons 🔥
1,322 — Buddy Hield 1,264 — Steph Curry
The Golden State Warriors have a new Splash duo 💦"
Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.
He helped the Warriors win four NBA Championships and has made five All-Star Games.