Dallas Mavericks Announce Tough Injury News Before Timberwolves Game
Dereck Lively is one of the most productive players on the Dallas Mavericks.
The former Duke star is averaging 9.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 70.1% from the field.
However, he has been out of action for three straight games.
Before the Mavs host the Minnestoa Timberwolves (on Wednesday), the team announced that Lively will be out for at least one month.
Via The Mavs: "Dereck Lively II injury update:
It was announced today that Dereck sustained a right ankle stress fracture. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
Get well soon, big fella"
Lively was the 12th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Over part of two seasons, he has career averages of 8.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 72.9% from the field in 87 games.
Via Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban: "Jason Kidd says Dereck Lively II is “disappointed” about being out with the right ankle stress fracture.
“(He) wanted to get back, but the images showed something different.”
Kidd said that rest and “hopefully rehab” and the next steps for him."
The Mavs enter the night as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 23-20 record in 43 games.
They will be without most of their key players against Minnesota.
Via Mavs PR: "Injury Update:
Grimes (back spasms) will be AVAILABLE vs. MIN.
Lively (right ankle stress fracture), Thompson (left ankle sprain), Marshall (illness), Hardy (right ankle sprain), Powell (right hip strain), Dončić (left calf strain) and Exum (right wrist surgery) will be OUT."