Dallas Mavericks Announce Trade With Philadelphia 76ers
Quentin Grimes had been in the middle of his first season playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
The former Houston star had averages of 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 47 games.
On Tuesday, the Mavs announced that they traded Grimes to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Mavs PR: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they acquired forward Caleb Martin from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for guard Quentin Grimes and a 2025 second-round pick."
Martin had been in his first year playing for the 76ers.
He joins the Mavs with averages of 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 31 games.
Via StatMuse: "Caleb Martin and Quentin Grimes this season:
Martin — 9.1 PPG | 1.1 3PM | 37.9 3P%
Grimes — 10.1 PPG | 1.7 3PM | 39.8 3P%
Nico Harrison gave up a pick and Grimes for Caleb Martin."
The Mavs are currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 26-24 record in 50 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
The 76ers are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-29 record in 48 games.
They are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Ironically, the 76ers will host the Mavs on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center (in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania).