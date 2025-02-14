Fastbreak

Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd Makes Blunt Statement Following Luka Doncic Trade

Jason Kidd spoke to the media before Thursday's game.

Ben Stinar

Oct 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) and head coach Jason Kidd talk during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Luka Doncic had been nearly the entire focus of the Dallas Mavericks offense before he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers last week.

During the 2023-24 season, Doncic led the NBA with a 35.9% usage rating (the next closest player was at 32.8%).

When head coach Jason Kidd met with the media before Thursday's game, he spoke about how other players on the team will now get a lot more shots.

Kidd (via Abby Jones DLLS Sports): "Everybody will get more shots just because of the player that we traded, he was involved in everything."

In addition to losing Doncic, the Mavs are also without a lot of key players at the moment.

Via Mavs PR before Thursday's game: "Irving, R shoulder soreness; Thompson, L foot sprain; Gafford, R knee sprain; Davis, L adductor strain; Washington Jr., R ankle sprain; Martin, R hip strain; Lively II, R ankle stress fracture; Powell, R hip strain, are OUT."

Depsite their lengthy injury report, the Mavs beat the Miami Heat (at home) by a score of 118-113.

Dante Exum led the way with 27 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 11/13 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.

With the win, the Mavs are now 30-26 in 56 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).

