Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post
Jason Kidd is one of the best NBA players of all time.
He has also been the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks for each of the last four seasons.
On Thursday, the Basketball Hall of Famer made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 1,900 likes.
Kidd wrote: "Happy 13th Birthday to my amazing, beautiful daughter, Noah Grace!"
A lot of NBA fans left comments on Kidd's post.
@t_holmes_24: "Good to see you doing well Jason! I also have a daughter named Noa."
@shanesinghesq: "🎂"
@escarchado2x: "you are coming too the knicks my guy"
@weelyum: "Never leave Dallas."
Kidd spent his playing career with the New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks (and Mavs).
The ten-time All-Star had career averages of 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 1,391 games.
During the 2011 season, Kidd helped lead the Mavs to the NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
Via Ballislife.com: "Hall of Famer
NBA Champion
2nd All-Time Assists
5 x Assist Leader
10 x All-Star
9 x All-Defense
5 x All-NBA 1st Team
NBA75"
As coach of the Mavs, Kidd has helped the franchise reach the Western Conference finals twice in four years.
During the 2024 season, the Mavs made the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011 (when Kidd was a player).
However, they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.