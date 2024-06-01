Fastbreak

Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd Makes Instagram Post That Went Viral

Jason Kidd made a post to Instagram after the Dallas Mavericks advanced to the NBA Finals.

Ben Stinar

May 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd at a press conference after winning the Western Conference Championship against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports / Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 124-103 to win Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

They are now headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.

Head coach Jason Kidd was the team's starting point guard in 2011 when they won the title over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

After the huge win, Kidd made a post to Instagram that had over 100,000 likes in less than nine hours.

Kidd captioned his post: "Happy to bring the Western Conference championship back to Dallas. But our mission isn’t finished. Get ready Dallas! We’re going to The#NBAFinals!#OneForDallas"

The Mavs were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.

They beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds (before beating the Timberwolves).

May 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban (right) celebrates with head coach Jason Kidd after winning the Western Confrerence Championship against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Kidd is in his third season at the helm for Dallas and they have made the Western Conference finals twice in that span.

In addition to the Mavs, he has also been head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

Feb 9, 2015; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Mavs will now play the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

They swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals and beat the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds.

Game 1 between the Mavs and Celtics will be on June 6 in Boston.

The Celtics beat the Mavs in their two meetings during the regular season.

