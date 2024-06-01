Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd Makes Instagram Post That Went Viral
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 124-103 to win Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
They are now headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.
Head coach Jason Kidd was the team's starting point guard in 2011 when they won the title over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
After the huge win, Kidd made a post to Instagram that had over 100,000 likes in less than nine hours.
Kidd captioned his post: "Happy to bring the Western Conference championship back to Dallas. But our mission isn’t finished. Get ready Dallas! We’re going to The#NBAFinals!#OneForDallas"
The Mavs were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds (before beating the Timberwolves).
Kidd is in his third season at the helm for Dallas and they have made the Western Conference finals twice in that span.
In addition to the Mavs, he has also been head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.
The Mavs will now play the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
They swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals and beat the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds.
Game 1 between the Mavs and Celtics will be on June 6 in Boston.
The Celtics beat the Mavs in their two meetings during the regular season.