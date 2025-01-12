Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd Reacts To Disappointing Luka Doncic News
Luka Doncic has been in the middle of another sensational season for the Dallas Mavericks.
However, the superstar forward has missed each of the previous nine games.
Doncic is now ineligible for the 2024-25 NBA Awards since he will be unable to meet the 65-game requirement.
Via Legion Hoops: "Luka Doncic is still sidelined with a calf injury, and has now been disqualified from regular-season NBA awards."
Before the Mavs played the Denver Nuggets (in Dallas), head coach Jason Kidd was asked about Doncic (h/t Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban).
Kidd: "It's fair because the league made the rules. We'll play by the rules. Unfortunately, he isn't eligible to win MVP, but it's a team sport and understanding that we need him back to win the championship and so understanding that the individual awards will come, but we're playing to win a championship, and hopefully, we can get him back soon."
Doncic is currently averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 22 games.
The Mavs updated his status last month.
Via Mavs PR (on December 28): "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that guard Luka Dončić sustained a left calf strain during the Mavericks’ game against Minnesota on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024.
Dončić will be re-evaluated within one month with updates to follow as appropriate."
Right now, the Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-16 record in 38 games.