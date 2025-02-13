Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd Reveals Why He Skipped Postgame Presser
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks had a tough 129-128 overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings at home.
After the game, head coach Jason Kidd did not speak to the media.
Before the Mavs play the Golden State Warriors (on Wednesday), Kidd spoke about his decision (h/t Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban).
Kidd: "Let me just clear up the air a little bit... We lost a tough game; we lost another player, so I just needed some time to regroup and refocus and figure out how to put these pieces back together."
Kidd is in his fourth season at the helm for Dallas.
In that span, the Mavs have reached the Western Conference Finals twice (and the NBA Finals once).
He has also coached the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.
Many people (on social media) reacted to Kidd's reasoning.
@pryor_notices: "Just unreal how that franchise dumped gasoline on itself and dropped the match. The ramifications of that trade are going to ring out for so many years."
@TheUncleGhandi: "Dang so when the going gets tough he just stops showing up
I thought that wasn’t our culture?"
@yourhero: "I thought we were 100% hard work and didn’t take vacations here in Dallas"
Jay King: "You're supposed to be one of the faces of the franchise. The spokesman for your team. And you run and hide when things are tough. Just beyond weak."
The Mavs are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-26 record in 54 games.