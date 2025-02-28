Dallas Mavericks Coach Reveals Latest Anthony Davis Update
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Charlotte Hornets (at home).
Before the game, head coach Jason Kidd spoke about Anthony Davis.
Kidd (h/t Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban): "He’s a great dude. He’s doing extremely well. The energy is positive, he feels good. Haven't really seen a lot of the court work that he's done, but happy that he’s on the court, but just in conversation he says he feels great. Hopefully, he’s trending in the right direction. We'll find out here shortly how everything’s going... Light shooting, he's in the weight room lifting."
Davis only appeared in one game with the Mavs before getting hurt.
On the season, he is averaging 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 43 games.
Via The Mavs (on Feb 20): "Anthony Davis injury update:
Anthony Davis, who suffered a left adductor strain on Feb. 8 against Houston, is making good progress.
Davis will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Get well soon, AD"
Right now, the Mavs are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-28 record in 59 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing skid (and 5-5 over their last ten).
Following the Hornets, the Mavs will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.
Davis is in his 13th NBA season.
He has also spent time with the Lakers and Pelicans.