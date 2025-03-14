Dallas Mavericks Comment On Klay Thompson's Instagram Post
Klay Thompson is currently in the middle of his first year playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
While Thompson is no longer a superstar, he is still having a solid year.
On Thursday, the future Hall of Famer made a post to Instagram that had over 50,000 likes and 300 comments in less than 12 hours.
Thompson wrote: "La Cantera is goated 🐐 ⛳️"
One person who left a comment was the Mavericks.
They wrote: "⛳️⛳️⛳️"
In addition to the Mavs, Jared Dudley and Max Christie also left messages.
Dudley: "Thank the travel committee!"
Christie: "Tip your cap 🧢"
Thompson is averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 59 games.
The Mavs are currently the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-34 record in 67 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten.
Thompson joined the Mavs thinking that he was going to play with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.
However, the Mavs traded Doncic (and Irving is out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season).
Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.
He spent the first 13 years of his career with the Golden State Warriors.
The five-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 19.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 852 games.
From 2015-22, Thompson helped lead the Warriors to four titles.