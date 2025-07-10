Dallas Mavericks Cooper Flagg Video Fires Up NBA Fans
Cooper Flagg will be one of the most highly anticipated rookies in NBA history.
Recently, the Dallas Mavericks posted a clip of Flagg that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Dallas Mavericks: "The Flagg is flying ✈️
@Cooper_Flagg // #MFFL"
There were nearly 4,000 likes on the post, and many fans left comments.
@kyriecenterig: "COOP FOOTAGE, I CAN BE HAPPY AGAIN 😂"
@notkiiso: "raise the flagg!!"
@ElijahDeac74992: "YESSIIIIRRRR MAVS FOR LIFE I SCREAMED ONCE WE DRAFTED COOPER"
@Anthony91950871: "WHAT!!! We Got That Guy"
@jet_shoota1: "this team gonna be scary when they healthy !"
@CardyK80989: "Kid's gonna be fun to watch, Lord Almighty, can't wait to see him on the 10th! @FlaggAce, check out your bro!"
@mavsscores: "Championship loading…"
@heymrmurray: "Congratulations to you Cooper Flagg Keep up the good work also"
@inflaggwetrust: "In Flagg We Trust 🔥"
Flagg was the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (last month).
He finished his only season of college basketball with averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via ESPN (on January 7): "COOPER FLAGG JUST WENT COAST-TO-COAST AND POSTERIZED THE DEFENDER 😱🔥
ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS 🤯"
Flagg will make his pro debut on Thursday night when the Dallas Mavericks face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Via The NBA: "No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg makes his #NBA2KSummerLeague debut TONIGHT as the Mavericks take on the Lakers! Action tips at 8:00pm/et on ESPN"