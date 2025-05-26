Dallas Mavericks Could Reportedly Be Landing Spot For NBA Legend
Chris Paul is fresh off his 20th season in the NBA (and first playing for the San Antonio Spurs).
Despite turning 40 earlier this month, the future Hall of Famer still remains a very productive point guard.
Via The NBA (on November 15): "12K ASSISTS FOR CP3!
Chris Paul joins John Stockton and Jason Kidd as the only players in NBA history to reach 12,000 assists"
According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Paul could be a target for the Dallas Mavericks this summer.
He will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Paul finished this past season with averages of 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Via Bleacher Report: "Chris Paul has started all 82 games for the first time in his career
First player to play all games in season 20 or later"
The Mavs are in need of a point guard because Kyrie Irving is rehabbing from a season-ending injury.
Via Mavs PR on March 4: "The Dallas Mavericks announced yesterday that Kyrie Irving sustained a left knee sprain against the Kings on March 3. Upon further medical evaluation, an MRI revealed a torn left knee ACL for Irving.
Irving will be listed as out with medical updates to follow as necessary."
The Mavs lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2025 play-in tournament.