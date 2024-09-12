Dallas Mavericks Fans React To Klay Thompson's Instagram Story
Next month, Klay Thompson will make his debut for the Dallas Mavericks after spending the first 13 years of his career with the Golden State Warriors.
Thompson joined the Mavs over the offseason (via sign-and-trade).
Recently, Thompson made a post to his Instagram story with a screenshot of his recommended YouTube videos.
The video was titled: "2011 Dallas Mavericks Road to The NBA Finals."
He also posted a 📝 emoji.
Mavs fans loved the post and reacted on social media.
Via @the_mavs_fan: "🥹"
Via @kmastergeneral: "So locked in....they have even had a practice yet. JFC"
Via @NarayanSomesh: "Klay really buying into Dallas"
Via @MavsFansForLife: "Klay Thompson latest IG story… 😤🏆"
Via @Dilloncolt_16: "WE’RE LOCKED IN 🔒"
Via @NationMffl: "Klay Thompson posted this on his Instagram story last night… He’s so LOCKED IN 😤 (via klaythompson/IG)"
Via @ceeayech: "KT 🥹💛"
Thompson is coming off a season where he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
While he is no longer a star player, the future Hall of Famer is expected to complement Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in a big way.
The five-time NBA All-Star also brings a lot of experience to the Mavs, as he has made the Finals six times (and won four titles).
The Mavs finished last year as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster.