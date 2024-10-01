Dallas Mavericks Fans Will Love What Klay Thompson Said At Media Day
Klay Thompson joining the Dallas Mavericks was one of the biggest moves of the NBA offseason.
In addition to him leaving Golden State after a legendary 13-year run, he is also coming to a team that just reached the NBA Finals for the first time in over a decade.
On Monday, the Mavs held media day in Dallas, Texas.
Thompson made a statement that should get Mavs fans extra excited about the 2024-25 NBA season.
Thompson (via the NBA): "I'm so excited to get to work. I love this team, and being around these guys for the last eight, nine days has been amazing, and I think we have all the ingredients for a championship."
Thompson is no longer in his prime when he was once among the top shooting guards in the NBA.
However, he is still an extremely valuable role player who will be able to take a lot of pressure off of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.
Last season, the five-time NBA All-Star averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Mavs finished last season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first three rounds before losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
On October 24, the Mavs will open up their season against the San Antonio Spurs in Dallas.