Dallas Mavericks G League Team Trades For Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Zhaire Smith most recently played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he appeared in seven games for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Earlier this week, Smith had his G League rights traded (via the Cleveland Charge) to the Texas Legends.
Via The Texas Legends: "Frisco, TX – The Texas Legends have acquired forward Zhaire Smith (6-4, 205) from the Cleveland Charge in exchange for center Warith Alatishe, the team announced today."
Smith had been averaging 6.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and1.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 20.6% from the three-point range in 13 games (four starts) for the Charge.
The 25-year-old was the 16th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the 76ers.
Over 13 NBA games, he has career averages of 3.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 37.8% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range.
Smith also appeared in two NBA playoff games during the 2019 season.
Via Mike Schmitz on May 16, 2018: "One of the draft's most explosive athletes, Zhaire Smith, showing off his shooting touch here in Chicago. The 18-year-old shot 45% from 3 as a freshman but on only 40 attempts in 37 games. Shot the ball really well today."
As for the Mavs (who the Legends are an affiliate of), they are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-28 record in 59 games.
They will play their next game on Thursday night when they host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in Dallas, Texas.