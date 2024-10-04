Dallas Mavericks Get Dealt Unfortunate Injury News
Dante Exum is coming off a resurgent season for the Dallas Mavericks.
After being out of the NBA for years, he finished last season with averages of 7.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 53.3% from the field and 49.1% from the three-point range in 55 games (17 starts).
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported an injury update on Exum.
Via Charania: "Dallas Mavericks G Dante Exum has sustained a serious right wrist injury that could require surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic. Treatment options are being evaluated for Exum, who emerged as a key reserve guard on Mavs NBA Finals run last season. Tough early season blow for Mavs."
Exum was the fifth pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz.
In addition to the Mavs and Jazz, he also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers over seven seasons.
His career averages are 6.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 300 games.
The Mavs finished last season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They were able to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.
Exum appeared in 21 of the team's playoff games.
Via Mark Followill: "Training camp injuries are certainly a bummer...the Mavs announced Dante Exum has a right wrist injury sustained this week. No timetable..."
The Mavs will play their first game on October 24 when they host the San Antonio Spurs.