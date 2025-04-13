Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Against Grizzlies
On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Grizzlies in Memphis.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
The Mavs have ruled out Anthony Davis, Kessler Edwards, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.
Caleb Martin is questionable, while Dereck Lively II is dobutful.
The Mavs come into play as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 39-42 record in 81 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Mavs beat the Toronto Raptors (at home) by a score of 124-102.
Via Mavs PR: "Anthony Davis recorded 23 pts (10-18 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and 7 blocks in tonight's win vs. TOR.
Davis joined David Robinson and Nate Thurmond as the only players since 1973-74 (when blocks were first tracked) to post at least 20 pts, 10 rebs, 10 asts and 7 blks."
The Mavs will be in the play-in tournament, which gives them a chance to reach the 2025 NBA playoffs.
They are coming off a year where they made the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years.
Via All Things Mavs: "Last game of the regular season today… I’m saving all my final thoughts and emotions for the day we truly get bounced
For now, I’m hoping the Mavs get to the play-in relatively healthy and make a miracle run to face the Thunder in the first round of the Playoffs"
As for the Grizzlies, they are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 47-34 record in 81 games.