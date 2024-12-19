Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Against LA Clippers

Luka Dončić notched a season-high 45 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists for his second-most points while recording a triple-double (60-21-10 vs. NYK, 12/27/22).



With 45-11-13, Dončić became the eighth player in NBA history with multiple career 45-point triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/C54LkEwnOY