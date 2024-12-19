Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Against LA Clippers
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Los Angeles Clippers in Texas.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Mavs will be without their best player, as Luka Doncic has been ruled out.
They have also ruled out Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy and Brandon Williams.
Superstar guard Kyrie Irving remains listed as questionable.
Irving comes into the day with averages of 23.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.
The Mavs have had an excellent start to the year as the fourth seed in the west with a 17-9 record in 26 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and most recently beat the Golden State Warriors by a socre of 143-133).
Doncic (who is ruled out against LA) led the way with 45 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 16/23 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via Mavs PR: "Luka Dončić notched a season-high 45 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists for his second-most points while recording a triple-double (60-21-10 vs. NYK, 12/27/22).
With 45-11-13, Dončić became the eighth player in NBA history with multiple career 45-point triple-doubles."
The Mavs and Clippers will have another showdown on Saturday (also in Dallas).
Thursday will be the first time the two teams have faced off since the preseason.
During the 2024 NBA playoffs, the Mavs beat the Clippers in the first round (in six games).