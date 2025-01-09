Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Against Trail Blazers
On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Portland Trail Blazers in Texas.
For the game, the Mavs have announced their injury report (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Mavs have ruled out Luka Doncic, Kessler Edwards, Dante Exum, Jazian Gortman, Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris.
Daniel Gafford is listed as questionable.
The Mavs come into play as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-16 record in 37 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Mavs beat the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 118-97.
Quentin Grimes led the way with 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 8/17 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Via The Dallas Mavericks: "REMINDER:
Tonight's game is now at 6:30PM
Can't come to the game because of weather? Make sure to watch at home on MavsTV, WFAA or KFAA
Coming safely to the game? The first 5k fans get a Gaff player pin"
Following the Trail Blazers, the Mavs will remain at home to host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.
In Dallas, they have gone 11-6 in 17 games.
On the other side, the Trail Blazers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference in a 13-23 record in 36 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Mavs, the Trail Blazers will play their next game on Saturday night when they return home to host the Miami Heat.