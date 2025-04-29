Dallas Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki Reacts To Steve Nash News
Steve Nash was one of the most exciting points guards in NBA history.
He last played in the league during the 2013-14 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
On Tuesday, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported an update on Nash.
Via Stein: "BREAKING: @TheSteinLine has learned that two-time MVP Steve Nash is joining Amazon Prime's NBA studio and game coverage starting next season."
Many people reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post (via X) was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Dallas Mavericks legend) Dirk Nowitzki.
His post had over 3,000 likes and 200,000 impressions in three hours.
He wrote: "Now I have to carry this guy again like i did over 25 years ago…"
Nowitzki and Nash were teammates for six seasons on the Mavs.
Many people reacted to Nowitzki's viral post.
@ntTVMark: "My basketball heart may be permanently broken, but seeing Dirk and Steve together again may help heal me."
@PrizePicks: "Bro a comedian LMAO"
@Tonescoffs: "Lmao I love my guys !! These two made me love the Mavs 23 years ago !! My heart is full !!"
Nowitzki will also be part of the Amazon coverage.
Via Prime Video (on January 7): "We’re thrilled to welcome Taylor Rooks, Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki to the #NBAonPrime team. Coming in October."
Nash is most known for his legendary run with the Phoenix Suns where he won two MVP Award.
The Hall of Famer played 18 total seasons.