Dallas Mavericks Make Huge Announcement Before NBA Finals
The Dallas Mavericks have had a fantastic season.
After missing the NBA playoffs in 2023, the Mavs responded by finishing the year as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first three rounds of the playoffs and they are now headed to the NBA Finals where they will face off against the Boston Celtics.
On Tuesday, the Mavs announced that they have given General Manager Nico Harris a contract extension.
Via The Dallas Mavericks: "The future is bright ✨
We have signed General Manager Nico Harrison to a multi-year contract extension."
The Mavs also sent out a press release (h/t Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News).
Harrison has been with Dallas since 2021.
They have made excellent moves such as trading for Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford.
Head coach Jason Kidd was also hired at the same time as Harrison, and he received a contract extension last month.
The Mavs are in the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when Dirk Nowitzki was on the roster (they beat LeBron James and the Miami Heat).
Game 1 of the Finals against the Celtics will be on June 6 in Boston.
As for the Celtics, they had the best record in the NBA (64-18) and are the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds.