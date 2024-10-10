Dallas Mavericks Make Roster Move Before Jazz Game
A.J. Lawson is coming off his second season in the NBA.
He finished the year with averages of 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 26.0% from the three-point range in 42 games for the Dallas Mavericks.
Earlier this week, Lawson was waived by the team.
On Thursday (before the Mavs host the Utah Jazz), Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the team will re-sign Lawson.
Via Charania: "The Dallas Mavericks are bringing back F AJ Lawson on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell ESPN. Lawson played 42 games for the Mavericks last season and averaged 18.4 points and five rebounds for Dallas’ summer league team."
Lawson has spent part of two seasons with the Minnesota Timebrwolves (and Mavs).
His career averages are 3.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in 57 games.
He also appeared in ten NBA playoff games with Dallas last season.
The Mavs Blog added more details: "Mavericks Two Way Players as of 10/10/24:
AJ Lawson
Kessler Edwards
Brandon Williams
It will be very interesting to see if this group remains the same heading into the season.
Could Jaz Gortman make a push to get into that group?"
The Mavs are coming off a year where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.
They will open up the regular season on October 24 when they host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in Dallas, Texas.